 Indian Film and Television Director's Association appeals Godrej to make 'Raj Kapoor museum' at RK studio land

Godrej is planning to develop mixed-use project housing luxury flats and retail space on the land.

Published: 06th May 2019 01:16 PM

Raj Kapoor Museum. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) has appealed to Godrej Properties to build Raj Kapoor Museum on the site of iconic RK Studios days after the realty firm announced the acquisition of the land in Chembur.

"It is our humble appeal to you on behalf of the film industry in general. To spare some area from the 33000 sq mtrs for Raj Kapoor's museum which will refresh memories of Raj Kapoor for the coming generation," a statement from IFTDA read.

"We request you to pay tribute to the unsurpassable genius, his craft, his humility and give a solemn thought to our appeal. We are shears available for any query, support, to make the works class museum, which will be a pilgrimage for the whole world."

Earlier, Randhir Kapoor, eldest son of the late actor had said that the place has been of "tremendous significance to my family over the many decades that R K Studios has operated from there."

