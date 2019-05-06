Vinod Kapri to direct survival war-hero film 155 Hours

By Express News Service

After announcing the multi-starrer project Bhuj: The Pride of India, production house Select Media Holdings LLP has green-lit another film based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Tentatively titled 155 Hours, the film follows a young commando soldier of the Sikh Regiment, Baldev Singh, who was stranded in the jungles of Pakistan and suffered bullet injuries in both legs and one arm.

All he had for company was the corpse of another soldier, his best friend. Baldev Singh survived for 155 hours without any food or water.

Parallely, the film also tracks the story of Commander Karam Singh Virk, whose mission was to raid the jungles and rescue Baldev Singh.

The action-less war film will be written and directed by Vinod Kapri (of Pihu fame) and produced by Ginny Khanuja and Vajir Singh. The names of the lead cast and collaborators will announced soon.