Home Entertainment Hindi

Tabu unites after 30 years with Saif Ali Khan for 'Jawaani Jaaneman' 

The duo had last worked together in 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tabu

Bollywood actress Tabu (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Tabu has joined the cast of light-hearted family comedy, "JawAAA", featuring Saif Ali Khan, the makers announced Tuesday.

The actors are reuniting after a gap of 20 years.

The last worked in "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

They have also worked in "Tu Chor Main Sipahi" (1996).

Saif is co-producing the film under his banner Black Knight Films, along with Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films.

A coming-of-age film, "Jawaani Jaaneman" is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life, the press release read.

"Tabu is a brilliant actor.

This part is really funny on paper and I'm so pleased she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical.

I'm really looking forward to it," Saif said in a statement.

The movie will go on floors next month and the 45-day-long first schedule will be shot in London.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tabu Saif Ali Khan Jawaani Jaaneman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp