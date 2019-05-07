Tabu unites after 30 years with Saif Ali Khan for 'Jawaani Jaaneman' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tabu has joined the cast of light-hearted family comedy, "JawAAA", featuring Saif Ali Khan, the makers announced Tuesday.

The actors are reuniting after a gap of 20 years.

The last worked in "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

They have also worked in "Tu Chor Main Sipahi" (1996).

Saif is co-producing the film under his banner Black Knight Films, along with Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films.

A coming-of-age film, "Jawaani Jaaneman" is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life, the press release read.

"Tabu is a brilliant actor.

This part is really funny on paper and I'm so pleased she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical.

I'm really looking forward to it," Saif said in a statement.

The movie will go on floors next month and the 45-day-long first schedule will be shot in London.