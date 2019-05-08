Home Entertainment Hindi

I am not getting married: Arjun Kapoor

The 33-year-old actor says he is aware of the constant public scrutiny on his personal life but that does not bother him much.

Published: 08th May 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor has dismissed marriage rumours, saying he will let the world know whenever he ties the knot.

There have been persistent rumours that the actor was set to get married to Malaika Arora.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?

"I am working now, I am not in the zone to get married. I don't care about what the world has to say. I think jumping the gun is silly," Arjun told PTI.

The 33-year-old actor says he is aware of the constant public scrutiny on his personal life but that does not bother him much.

"Even if I say something, it is not necessary that people will stop writing. Speculation is a part of the profession. I have signed up for this and it comes with the territory. My personal life is not personal, it is public.

"Media has been gracious and respectful, including paparazzi. There is a certain dignity and sanity being maintained and I would like to keep it that way."

Arjun says he has learnt to deal with the attention around his personal life.

"I am a public figure and I understand media has some mandates (to ask about my personal life). Some ask respectfully, while others ask to irritate you. You have to be prepared as an actor. There will be good and bad days," he adds.

He further says he fully respects the opinion people have about his personal life.

"What people say on social media, the trolls and all is their opinion and I respect that. I don't need to agree or care about it. Now, I am in a place that it doesn't bother me. Maybe five years ago, I would have been bothered. Today, I accept what is happening."

Arjun and Malaika, 45, initially kept their relationship under wraps, but are more open now. Malaika was married to actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan but got divorced in 2017.

Arjun is currently promoting "India's Most Wanted".

He will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama, "Panipat".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor marriage Malaika Arora
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp