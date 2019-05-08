Shahid Kapoor reveals release date of Kabir Singh's trailer

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh,' announced the release date of the trailer along with a new poster of the film.

The 'Kaminey' actor shared the poster along with the release date on his Twitter handle, captioning the post as, "Trailer out on 13th May!."

The 38-year-old actor looks intense in the poster. He is seen wearing a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses and a V neck t-shirt. Actor Kiara Advani is also seen in the background.

Kapoor was seen being involved in different activities such as drinking, sleeping and holding an animal in the poster. He went through an extreme physical transformation for his role in the film.

The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. While the 'Padmaavat' star plays the lead character in the film, Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's 'Lust Stories,' essays the role of 'Preeti'.

The original blockbuster starred, Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. When the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' dropped online, Vijay took to Twitter to appreciate Shahid's look.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. It will hit the big screens on June 21.