Tabu and Saif Ali Khan reunite for Jawaani Jaaneman

By Express News Service

Actors Tabu and Saif Ali Khan will appear on screen again after a gap of 20 years in Jawaani Jaaneman. The duo was last seen together in Hum Saath Saath Hain and Tu Chor Main Sipahi. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman will go on floors in London in June for a 45-day schedule. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaia F.

In the coming-of-age comedy, Saif Ali Khan plays a 40-year-old father coming to the terms with the realities of life. Alaia plays the role of his teenage daughter. Saif’s banner Black Knight Films is co-producing the project with Pooja Entertainment and Northern Lights Films. On the last-minute addition of Tabu to the film’s cast, Tabu was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun.