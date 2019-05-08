Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan celebrates longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthday

In the video, Natasha can be seen cutting her birthday cake surrounded by friends. She is later seen blowing the birthday candles as her friends sing 'Happy Birthday'.

Published: 08th May 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. (Image Courtesy Twitter Instagram @varundipika)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took some time off from his busy schedule and celebrated his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthday.

The actor took to his Instagram stories to share a small clip from the birthday celebrations on Tuesday night.

In the video, Natasha can be seen cutting her birthday cake surrounded by friends. She is later seen blowing the birthday candles as her friends sing 'Happy Birthday'.

Varun had opened about his relationship with Natasha a while back and ever since, the two have made many public appearances together.

In a recent interview, the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' star said, "My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don't make relationships to let go of them."

Instagram Screengrab

The 32-year-old had also revealed how Natasha influenced him to take up some of the projects he has been a part of.

"Actually, I decided to do a film like 'Badlapur' or 'October' because of her. It's because of her and some of our friends that I do slightly different films. They like such kind of cinema," Varun said.

The 'Judwaa 2' actor also opened up about Natasha on an episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 6.

"I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support," he had said.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan to star in 'Coolie No 1' modern remake

Gossip mills were buzzing with rumours that Varun was planning to get married to Natasha this year. However, the actor refuted the same and said work is keeping him busy this year.

Varun was last seen in 'Kalank' which released on April 17, this year. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

He will be next seen in Remo D'souza's 'Street Dancer' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Instagram stories Natasha Dalal's birthday
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp