Gautam to set up self-defence centre for women soon

Inspired by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati has decided to take his love for martial arts a step forward and create a self-defence centre for women in Mumbai.

“Gautam understands that self-defence training can come in handy for women whenever they face an uncomfortable situation. Before laying the foundation of an academy, Gautam wants to organise a few workshops, where women can learn self-defence techniques from trained professionals,” reveals a source.

When contacted, Gulati said he loves martial arts so much that he wants to give back to the art form by equipping more people. “Practising martial arts is much more than a fitness regimen. It empowers you and makes you confident.”