Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl on the Train remake to be shot in UK

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Anurag Singh’s Kesari, is currently awaiting the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

Parineeti Chopra. (Photo | Twitter)

The official Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train will go on floors in UK in July. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the psychological thriller stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film is being produced by Reliance Entertainment, who have acquired the rights to adapt the story from an Indian perspective.

On shooting for the film in London, Parineeti shares, “It’s exciting because I never thought I’d actually be doing a film around a book I’ve read and loved. In addition, I also relate to the character because I’ve studied and worked in London. It’s my second home. I even know the tube maps inside out. I can’t wait to start shooting for the film, and I hope people enjoy seeing me in a completely new avatar.”

Sharing further details about the film, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO Reliance Entertainment, adds, “The film is expected to go on floors in July 2019, and we expect to finish shooting by September. The film is entirely set in UK and we are in the process of finalising the locations. We haven’t fixed a release date yet, but it will be in 2020.”

