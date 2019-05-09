Vidya Balan to play math genius Shakuntala Devi

By Express News Service

Vidya Balan will essay the role of mathematician Shakuntala Devi in the latter’s upcoming biopic. Produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment, the film will be directed by Anu Menon. The project, which will go on floors later this year, is scheduled for summer 2019.

Hailing from Bengaluru, Shakuntala Devi received worldwide recognition for her mental arithmetic abilities, earning a place in the Guinness Book of Records in 1982. A writer and educator, she authored a book titled The World Of Homosexuals, which is considered a pioneering study of homosexuality in India. She passed away, aged 83, in 2013.

On portraying the revered math genius on screen, Vidya says, “I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the silver screen. She was someone who strongly embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice, and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math...and she completely turns that perception on its head.”

She adds, “I am thrilled that Vikram, who I’ve worked with on Kahaani, and his team are producing the film. Vikram Malhotra, Anu Menon and I are proud to bring to life the story of a small-town Indian girl, who turned out to be one of the most inspiring women of this country.”

Anu, who previously directed Paris New York and Waiting, shares, “Shakuntala Devi was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically. Her love for numbers and the passion with which she spread the joy of maths, against all odds, is truly fascinating. Shakuntala is a true heroine for our times. And who else can capture her spirit than the incredible Vidya Balan.”