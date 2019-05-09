When Sanam Puri met fan Ananya Panday

Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanam Puri. (Photo | Insta)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sanam Puri, lead vocalist of popular band SANAM, says he met his "fan" Ananya Panday while recording for a song from her debut film "Student Of the Year 2", and has urged people to support her.

According to a source, when Ananya found out that Sanam was roped in to sing "Fakira", she decided to be present for the song's recording session.

"Ananya is a really sweet person. That was the first and the only time we met. It's her first film and I would love for everyone to support and encourage her. I was concentrating on the song mostly, but all of us sat together and shared some funny stories later," Sanam said in a statement.

"And Ananya was practicing for 'SOTY 2' with Punit Malhotra (the film's director) in the studio," he added.

Malhotra recently teased Sanam about his fan following.

Commenting on it, Sanam said: "Punit is a fabulous human being, very humble and positive. And he's always accepted my voice in songs by (composers) Vishal-Shekhar. Big thanks to him too."

