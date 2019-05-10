Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan sequel

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is getting a sequel. Titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the new film will revolve around the subject of homosexuality. The upcoming installment will be produced by Anand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, who wrote the first film.

Directed by R. S. Prassana, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was adapted from his 2013 Tamil romantic comedy, Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The Hindi version starred Ayushmann in the role of a newly-married man suffering from performance anxiety. Bhumi Pednekar played the female lead.

The film will go on floors in the last week of August and release in early 2020. He recently started filming for Amar Kaushik’s Bala, wherein he plays a man dealing with premature baldness.