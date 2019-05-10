In the limelight

Ayesha Tabassum By

Express News Service

Husband who cheats on his wife, a lover who is hungry and wants to eat, and a wife who eventually murders them both. This is the plot of actor-singer Sudhanshu Pandey’s latest short film, Seasoned With Love. It was released on the digital platform Hungama Play last month.

The actor, who is more popularly known for being a part of India’s first boy band — A Band of Boys, stars opposite Flora Saini, who was recently seen in Stree, and Richa Sony, who is a known face from popular shows like Bhagyavidhaata and Siya Ke Ram. “The short films genre is picking up well now, so when I got this chance I didn’t want to give it up,” says the actor.

The film deals with infidelity, and concludes with the wife murdering her husband with his lover. Talking about this shocking end, Pandey says, “The wife’s take is what matters. I am not justifying what she does, it is subjective, and that’s her choice.”

Next innings

Pandey, who was seen in Rajnikanth-starrer 2.0 will next appear in films across the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu industries. His Hindi film is an untitled project with Mahesh Manjrekar who returns to direction after a decade, and Pandey has also been cast in Neil Nitin Mukesh’s second home production. “I have just finished shooting in Portugal for Nagarjuna’s film that also stars Rakul Preet,” he reveals. When asked about A Band of Boys, the singer candidly says things didn’t fall in place when they tried to revive the band three years ago. “We did attempt shows, but nothing worked. However, I am focusing on my music,” he says.

On keeping fit even at the age of 44, this pure vegetarian says, “I sip a lot of warm water through out the day to keep my system clean and to keep my body alkaline. Above this, I am a very spiritual person and I take a break three times a day which keeps me stay calm and fit,” he concludes.