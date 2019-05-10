Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrate their first anniversary

Home Entertainment Hindi

Dhupia and Bedi tied the knot last year on May 10 in a Punjabi style ceremony in Delhi.

Actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Actor Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today.

Dhupia shared a throwback video clip of their wedding, captioning it as, "To the most special throwback of my life."

Her post further reads, "... thank you for showering my life with all your love ... Happy Anniversary my everything Angad Bedi."

Beaming smiles, cheerful people and love all around is what the petite clip is about. The clip features the happy couple taking a stride towards their future.

The 'Qayamat' actor takes a trip down the memory lane.

The duo never shies away from exhibiting their feelings for each other. Just a week ago, Angad shared an adorable collection of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Just a few days left baby!!!" He also added a hashtag, #singhnaaljodijachdiaekaurdi.

After the two got married last year, Neha had said it was the 'best decision' of her life.

Dhupia and Bedi tied the knot last year on May 10 in a Punjabi style ceremony in Delhi. The two twinned their looks as Neha wore an Anita Dongre pink lehenga and Bedi resorted to a bandhgala suit with a pink turban.

The lovely duo gave birth to a baby girl on November 18 last year and named her Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Dhupia was last seen in Kajol-starrer 'Helicopter Eela' and Netflix's 'Lust Stories'.

