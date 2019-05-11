Kangana Ranaut responds to Hrithik Roshan’s tweet, calls it ‘sob story’

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s statement about shifting the release date of Super 30. In a note shared via her sister Rangoli Chandel, Kangana said, “Hrithik Roshan, Madhu Mantena and Ekta Kapoor had collectively decided that Hrithik would push Super 30’s release date and Ekta will bring her film Mental Hai Kya on 26th July, they had taken this call last week itself. I don’t know why he wrote this sob story but I am glad Mental Hai Kya is getting a solo release. I salute my producer Ekta Kapoor for making her way in this male-dominated industry, it’s not easy to do what she does... I applaud her courage and power.”

Mental Hai Kya was initially slated for release on June 21 but was later shifted to July 26, creating a box-office clash with Hrithik’s Super 30. On Thursday evening, Hrithik Roshan issued a statement on Twitter saying he has decided to shift the release date of Super 30 to avoid the ‘media circus’ and save himself from ‘personal trauma’ and ‘toxic mental violence’. The actor had also alleged he was being harassed and demanded an end to ‘this unrelenting helplessness’.