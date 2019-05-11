Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut responds to Hrithik Roshan’s tweet, calls it ‘sob story’

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s statement about shifting the release date of Super 30.

Published: 11th May 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s statement about shifting the release date of Super 30. In a note shared via her sister Rangoli Chandel, Kangana said, “Hrithik Roshan, Madhu Mantena and Ekta Kapoor had collectively decided that Hrithik would push Super 30’s release date and Ekta will bring her film Mental Hai Kya on 26th July, they had taken this call last week itself. I don’t know why he wrote this sob story but I am glad Mental Hai Kya is getting a solo release. I salute my producer Ekta Kapoor for making her way in this male-dominated industry, it’s not easy to do what she does... I applaud her courage and power.”

ALSO READ | Makers defend Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya after complaint​

Mental Hai Kya was initially slated for release on June 21 but was later shifted to July 26, creating a box-office clash with Hrithik’s Super 30. On Thursday evening, Hrithik Roshan issued a statement on Twitter saying he has decided to shift the release date of Super 30 to avoid the ‘media circus’ and save himself from ‘personal trauma’ and ‘toxic mental violence’. The actor had also alleged he was being harassed and demanded an end to ‘this unrelenting helplessness’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Rangoli Chandel Hrithik Roshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp