Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play an exorcist baba in Housefull 4

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a special appearance in Farhad Samji’s upcoming comedy Housefull 4. The actor will portray the role of an exorcist baba with 300 disciples in a den. The original cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Bobby Deol will reunite to shoot for the song sequence at the end of this month.

“This time, the bunch will be joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a baba living in a den with 300 disciples. Nawaz will make a special appearance in the song with all the six actors and around 500 back-up dancers. Samji and his team have been working on the song for over two weeks and will film it by the month-end,” informs a source.

According to the source, Siddiqui’s character, an exorcist, will introduce an important twist in the plot. The reincarnation comedy is divided between two eras with a major chunk shot in the UK. The past life sequences were shot in Rajasthan. The film also features Chunky Panday and Rana Daggubati.

“A huge set is being built at Mumbai’s Film City studio for the song that will be shot over five days and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya,” the source added.