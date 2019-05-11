Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play an exorcist baba in Housefull 4

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a special appearance in Farhad Samji’s upcoming comedy Housefull 4. The actor will portray the role of an exorcist baba with 300 disciples in a den.

Published: 11th May 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a special appearance in Farhad Samji’s upcoming comedy Housefull 4. The actor will portray the role of an exorcist baba with 300 disciples in a den. The original cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Bobby Deol will reunite to shoot for the song sequence at the end of this month.

“This time, the bunch will be joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a baba living in a den with 300 disciples. Nawaz will make a special appearance in the song with all the six actors and around 500 back-up dancers. Samji and his team have been working on the song for over two weeks and will film it by the month-end,” informs a source.

According to the source, Siddiqui’s character, an exorcist, will introduce an important twist in the plot. The reincarnation comedy is divided between two eras with a major chunk shot in the UK. The past life sequences were shot in Rajasthan. The film also features Chunky Panday and Rana Daggubati. 
“A huge set is being built at Mumbai’s Film City studio for the song that will be shot over five days and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya,” the source added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Housefull 4 Farhad Samji Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp