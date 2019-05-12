Didn't want to miss opportunity of working with Irrfan in Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Home Entertainment Hindi

It may be a small part, but Kareena believes it will be great a learning experience.

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan will be sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan for the first time in "Angrezi Medium" and she says she came on board the project to work with the critically-acclaimed actor.

"It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan.

That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him whether it is two scenes or three or more.

As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film," the 38-year-old actor told PTI.

"I grabbed the opportunity and I don't know if I will get this again. We are dramatically different actors. We don't do same kind of movies. When this role came, Homi told me do it as it is a cool part even though if it is small as I will get to work with Irrfan," she added.

Irrfan, 52, is back to work after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London.

He had revealed his diagnosis last year in March and was away from films since then.

Kareena will be essaying the role of a cop in "Angrezi Medium".

The makers have started shooting and she will join the cast soon.

"It is a cop role and I am excited about it. I can't talk in any further about the role," she added.

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, went on floors recently and also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, among others.

It is a sequel to Irrfan's 2017 superhit comedy drama "Hindi Medium".

"Angrezi Medium" is slated to be released on April 25 next year.

