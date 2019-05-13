Important to see surrogacy in positive light, says Badnaam Gali actress Patralekhaa

Home Entertainment Hindi

The actor said the makers of "Badnaam Gali" wanted to highlight the issue of surrogacy in a light-hearted way.

MUMBAI: Patralekhaa plays a surrogate in her latest release "Badnaam Gali" and the actor believes it is important to dispel the stigma around surrogacy.

"It (surrogacy) is still a very taboo subject. But personally I feel it is a huge thing and I see it in a positive light. I don't understand why it is taboo. I know some people who have gone for surrogacy and are happy," Patralekhaa told PTI.

"Makers were bringing up some relevant and pertinent questions about the society. They are not showing it in a dark and gritty way but in more fun and comical manner," she added.

Citing example of films like "Newton" and "Munna Bhai" series, the actor believes cinema is a great tool to make people aware of social issues.

"Cinema reaches millions of people. It helps to change society's point of view, if put in the correct way. Films like 'Munna Bhai' series and 'Newton' were presented in a light-hearted way but they did speak about something that is important and people liked it."

"Badnaam Gali" premiered on ZEE5 Friday and Patralekhaa said the decision to release it on the web was of the producers and she respects that.

Talking about the difference between a digital and theatrical release, Patralekhaa said, "Through digital one can penetrate and reach people all over the world.

I have had films that haven't had a huge release.

"I have no idea about the difference between having a humongous release and smaller films. With 'Badnaam Gali' I am hoping to penetrate into smaller cities of India and rest of the audience."

The actor, who started her film journey with Hansal Mehta's "Citylights", went on to feature in "Love Games", "Nanu Ki Jaanu".

Patralekhaa said she is happy with the way her career is shaping.

"I am happy in my space and I am doing what I love, which is acting. Success and failure is part of your job. I am happy at this stage of my life and career. I am blessed to have reached this far with no godfather in the industry," she added.

