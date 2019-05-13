Nikesha Patel joins Arav’s Market Raja MBBS

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that director Saran, known for his hit films like Amarkkalam, Gemini, and Vasool Raja MBBS, is all set to make a comeback with Market Raja MBBS, which has Bigg Boss-fame Arav playing the lead for the first time. Now, the latest update on this project is that Nikesha Patel, who was last seen in Bhaskar Oru Rascal, will be playing one of the heroines.

“Nikesha plays Stephanie, a progressive Anglo-Indian girl, who fronts a music band. She is a feminist, and a bit domineering. She will lock horns with Arav’s character, and contribute to an important plot twist in the film,” says Saran. In a statement, Nikesha said that her role is extremely fashionable and glamorous in a way she has never done before. “I play the love interest of Arav and also have a separate story. I’ve already finished one schedule and am waiting for the next.”



