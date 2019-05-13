Pritam to compose music for Ranveer Singh-starrer '83'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has been roped in for composing music of an upcoming film '83.' This is the first time Pritam will be composing music for Ranveer Singh's film.

Expressing his happiness on the collaboration with Pritam, Ranveer took to his Twitter handle on Monday and wrote, "We got an all-star. Pritamda, it's an honour to be collaborating with you on 83thefilm. Let's make an anthem! Let's make it iconic!"

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday also took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, "Pritam to compose music for #83 The Film. This is the first time Pritam is composing for a Ranveer Singh film... Ranveer essays the role of #KapilDev. Directed by Kabir Khan.10 April 2020 release. #Relive83."

Singh, who is essaying the role of Kapil Dev, has been sweating out to get into the character. Last month, the actor shared a video, which showed Ranveer working out in a gym and practising on a cricket pitch in the picturesque town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

The clip also features the actor training with Kapil Dev, who was the captain during India's 1983 World Cup win.

The film is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

'83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.