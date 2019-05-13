Home Entertainment Hindi

Rakul Preet took bartending classes for her next

Rakul Preet says it was fun to learn bartending while preparing for her forthcoming film De De Pyaar De.

Rakul Preet.

By Express News Service

Rakul Preet says it was fun to learn bartending while preparing for her forthcoming film De De Pyaar De. Apart from losing 8 kgs to portray the character of Ayesha in the film, Rakul had to learn bartending as well.“I attended the bartending workshop for about a week as it was needed for the role, but, it was a lot of fun. I learnt how to use the shakers, hold the mixers and the glasses, mix drinks and serve them professionally. I practised flipping glasses too,” Rakul said in a statement.

WATCH DE DE PYAAR DE TRAILER:

“The experience was great. I would cut my finger once in a while during the process, but that was okay. I wanted to be comfortable with the body language, so that it doesn’t look awkward while enacting it,” she added. She found it most challenging to flip the glass the way professional bartenders do it.

“But then I learned it. I do have butterfingers, and it got slippery with the first two glasses, but now I think I’ve got pretty steady hands,” she added.De De Pyaar De, helmed by Akiv Ali, explores the relationship between an older man and a younger woman. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is slated for release on May 17.

