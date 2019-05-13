Home Entertainment Hindi

Sridevi’s Mom opens big in China, overtakes Andhadhun

The emotional thriller film, which won Sridevi a posthumous National award, stands at No. 4 at the Chinese box-office at the moment.

Published: 13th May 2019 09:33 AM

A still from Mom

By Express News Service

Sridevi’s Mom has opened big in China with a collection of 9.6 Million Yuan (Rs. 9.8 crore). The film has overtaken the first-day collections of recent blockbusters like Andhadhun, Sultan and Hichki in the territory. The emotional thriller film, which won Sridevi a posthumous National award, stands at No. 4 at the Chinese box-office at the moment.

WATCH MOM'S TRAILER:

Commenting on the opening numbers, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, shares “We were confident that the film will be piqued well in China but these numbers have taken us by a huge surprise, and left us elated. We are now optimistic of a record breaking weekend. The legendary stature of Sridevi is unmatched and taking her film to as many countries and people across the world, is our small way of showing our deepest gratitude to the filmmakers to trust it with taking the film far and wide”

Producer of the film Boney Kapoor adds, “Mom is very close to our heart and we are very overwhelmed to witness the love the film is receiving in China. I want to express my gratitude to Zee Studios International to take the film to a wider audience and to a whole new level.”

