Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how classic cult film 'Don' came to be

The "Badla" star also shared a funny anecdote on the film title's comparison with a "very popular brand of vests".

Published: 14th May 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan in and as Don. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared the story behind the title of his 1978 blockbuster "Don", saying that many industry veterans were not happy with the choice of the film's name.

On Sunday, the 76-year-old actor celebrated the 41st anniversary of the release of "Don", which is one of the most popular characters essayed by him.

"'Don' was a name title that no one in the market approved of. They never understood what it meant and never felt that a name such as 'DON' was material for the title of a Hindi film. In fact, if truth be told for many it was quite an amusing title," Bachchan wrote on his blog.

The "Badla" star also shared a funny anecdote on the film title's comparison with a "very popular brand of vests".

"They were carrying the name 'DAWN'. DON phonetically sounded much like that brand of undergarment in the market. There was consternation in titling a film that conveyed an undergarment," he added.

The actor revealed after the release of Hollywood classic "Godfather", the title 'Don' became "respectable".

"Much later, of course, with the 'Godfather' series the word garnered enough publicity and reckoning, to be respectable enough. But till then, initially, it was in the realm of humour."

The film was written by popular writer duo Salim-Javed and directed by Chandra Barot.

It also starred Zeenat Aman, Iftekhar, Helen and Pran.

Due to its popularity, it was again rebooted in 2006 with a star cast of  Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, with Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Isha Koppikar, and Om Puri appearing in supporting roles.

The movie was directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Don Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp