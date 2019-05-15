 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa to get a sequel soon

By Express News Service

Priyadarshan’s 2007 comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a Hindi adaptation of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, popularized the horror-comedy genre in Bollywood. The film starred Akshay Kumar as a psychologist who arrives at a Rajasthani palace to rid the place of a supposed ghost. Co-starring Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Paresh Rawal, Bhool Bhulaiya received commercial acclaim and is counted among Priyadarshan’s best films in Hindi.

WATCH BHOOL BHULAIYAA TRAILER:

Now, eleven years on, producer Bhushan Kumar has teamed up with writer-director Farhad Samji to create a sequel to the popular classic. Tiled Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the new film is in development stages and will feature a fresh cast. A formal announcement will be made once the makers have locked the script.

Incidentally, Farhad and Akshay recently collaborated on Housefull 4, which releases on October 25. The veteran screenwriter has also penned the upcoming sequel of Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan.

Akshay recently started shooting for Laaxmi Bomb, an adaptation of the Kanchana/Muni horror-comedy franchise.