Sajid Nadiadwala to co-produce Ranveer Singh starrer '83', release slated in April 2020

Sajid will also produce three more films with Madhu Mantena in over a period of three years.

The cast of '83'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Film producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala is co-producing the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer '83' which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Twitter.

Sajid will also produce three more films with Madhu Mantena in over a period of three years.

In another tweet, shared after a few moments, Adarsh wrote, "83TheFilm will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu... Slated for 10 April 2020 release."

Two days back, music composer Pritam Chakraborty was roped in to compose the music for the film.

'83' is based on the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000.

Alongside Ranveer, the film will star R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Kabir Khan is helming the film while Madhu Mantena, Vishu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are producing it.

The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

