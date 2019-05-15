Home Entertainment Hindi

Working on 'Chehre' changes Amitabh Bachchan's daily routine

The 76-year-old thespian, who has been dealing with pain and illness, says the routine change has given him an opportunity to work on his health.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy with his next movie "Chehre", says working on the film has changed his daily routine.

"These delayed blogs come from a routine change... work on sets of 'Chehre'," he wrote on his blog.

"Now through some determined bargaining of timings, gives opportunity to get to work on the body and the pain, which I have to say has and is having an upward improvement graph," he added.

Amitabh, an avid social media user, wrote that his sleep timings too have been "forcefully regulated".

"There is a routine change there as well so though many EF (extended family) may be finding this heartening, it has disturbed my regular and committed connect," he mentioned.

"Chehre", a psychological thriller, is directed by Rumi Jaffery. It also features Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor.

The cine-icon will also be seen in the fantasy adventure trilogy "Brahmastra", directed by Ayan Mukerji.

