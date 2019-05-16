Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s 'Gulabo Sitabo'

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will star in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. Written by Sircar’s frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi (Vicky Donor, Piku, October), the film is a quirky family comedy set in Lucknow. The title refers to a colloquial metaphor used by locals.

Speaking about the project, Shoojit shares, “Me and Juhi have been working on this script for quite some time. As we all know, when Juhi comes up with a story it has her trademark quirk in it. As soon as I read it I was extremely excited and shared it with Ronnie, my dear friend, and producer, and to both Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann at the same time. I thought it would take some time to develop and proceed but everyone including the duo were so enthusiastic to do this script, that they figured their dates and here we are, planning to release it this year! After Piku and Vicky Donor I had been wanting to work with Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place.”

Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the banner Rising Sun Films.