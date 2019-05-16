Home Entertainment Hindi

Kiara Advani approached for web film Guilty

By Express News Service

Kiara Advani has been approached to play the lead role in Dharma Productions' upcoming web film, says a source. Titled Guilty, the script is written by Kanika Dhillon and revolves around “a small town girl’s accusation of rape by a college heartthrob.”

Created by Dharma’s digital content arm Dharmatic, the film will be made available on a leading streaming platform.

Kiara made her digital debut in the Netflix anthology movie Lust Stories. Last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, the actor is presently shooting for Shershaah, a biopic on captain Vikram Batra fronted by Sidharth Malhotra. Her upcoming releases are Kabir Singh, Good News, and Laaxmi Bomb.

Kanika Dhillon has written the Bollywood films Ra. One, Manmarziyaan and Kedarnath. Her upcoming release is Mental Hai Kya.

ALSO READ | My real name Aaliya, Salman Khan told to change it due to Alia Bhatt: Kiara Advani

