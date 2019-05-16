Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal cuts burger-and-fries cake on 31st birthday

Vicky flashed a big smile as he took to Instagram to share a photograph in which he is seated at a table with his special cake.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:29 PM

Actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Instagram)

Actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 31st birthday here in true American style -- with a cake in the shape of a burger and fries platter.

Vicky flashed a big smile as he took to Instagram to share a photograph in which he is seated at a table with his special cake.

"And that by the way, on the table, was my birthday cake," Vicky posted.

Alongside that, he had a special message for his fans and well wishers.

"The smile on my face is because of the people you see in the reflection behind. Thank you guys. Also, feeling so damn blessed reading all your wonderful wishes. Thank you so much for this beautiful shower of love and blessings. Lots of love and a big hug to each one of you," he wrote.

The year has been good for Vicky with the success of "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Udham Singh" and in a horror comedy opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He is also reportedly a part of a movie being directed by Aditya Dhar.

After working as an assistant on Anurag Kashyap's film "Gangs of Wasseypur", Vicky, son of ace action director Sham Kaushal, made his Bollywood debut with "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana" in 2012. But it was the 2015 film "Masaan" that brought the actor into the limelight.

Later, Vicky was lauded for his performances in "Raazi", "Sanju" and "Manmarziyaan" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike", which made it to the Rs 100 crore club.

On his birthday, film fraternity members wished him good luck for the journey ahead.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who recently met Vicky for the first time in New York, was all praise for the "humble, well brought up boy". She felt he has "goodness written all over him".

Actor Anil Kapoor said he cannot wait to work with Vicky in Karan Johar's "Takht".

"Happy Birthday Vicky. May you continue to give heart-winning and power-packed performances. Looking forward to working with you in 'Takht' soon. Have a great year ahead! Lots of love," said Anil Kapoor.

Vicky's "Raazi" co-star Alia Bhatt called him a "lovely human" and wished him a "super day".

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "To the brother...Happy birthday. Live it large"

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who shared screen space with Vicky in "Manmarziyaan", wrote: "Happy birthday... Cheers to growing older."

Actress Yami Gautam, who co-starred with Vicky in "Uri: The Surgical Strike", said he is the only actor who makes her look tall. "Stay this awesomesttt munda that you are Vicky."

TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Birthday

