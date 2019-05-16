Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal turns 31, B-Town showers good wishes

Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh' and in a horror comedy opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Published: 16th May 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, who has a successful streak in Bollywood, turned 31 on Friday. While the actor is in New York to spend his special day, the film fraternity wished him good luck for the journey ahead.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who recently met Vicky for the first time in New York, was all praise for the "humble, well brought up boy", who she said has "goodness written all over him".

Actor Anil Kapoor said he could not wait to work with Vicky in Karan Johar's "Takht". "Happy Birthday Vicky. May you continue to give heart-winning and power-packed performances. Looking forward to working with you in 'Takht' soon. Have a great year ahead! Lots of love," said Anil Kapoor.

Vicky's "Raazi" co-star Alia Bhatt called him a "lovely human" and wished him a "super day".

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "To the brother...Happy birthday. Live it large"

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who shared screen space with Vicky in "Manmarziyaan", wrote: "Happy birthday... Cheers to growing older."

Actress Yami Gautam, who co-starred with Vicky in "Uri: The Surgical Strike", said he is the only actor who makes her look tall. "Stay this awesomesttt munda that you are Vicky," she said.

After working as an assistant on Anurag Kashyap's film "Gangs of Wasseypur", Vicky made his Bollywood debut with "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana" in 2012. But it was 2015 film "Masaan" that brought the actor in the spotlight.

Later, Vicky received phenomenal success with his roles in "Raazi", "Sanju" and "Manmarziyaan" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike", which made it to the Rs 100 crore club.

Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Udham Singh" and in a horror comedy opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He also is reportedly a part of a movie being directed by Aditya Dhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Udham Singh Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp