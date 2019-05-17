Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture with little Kareena Kapoor Khan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Giving his fans a glimpse of young Kareena Kapoor Khan during her childhood, Amitabh Bachchan shared an old picture of him and Kareena together which is probably the best thing on the Internet today.

Taking his fans down the memory lane, Big B shared the monochrome picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Guess who .. ? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa .. had come with Dad Randhir .. hurt her foot .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it !!."

In the throwback picture, Amitabh can be seen applying balm on the injured feet of the 'Heroine' actor who paid a visit on the sets of the film 'Pukaar' in Goa with her father Randhir Kapoor.

The chubby little Kareena is winning the hearts of her fans with her innocence and cuteness.

Earlier today, Amitabh also posted an old picture on his Twitter handle with Thomas Xavier who was the DOP assistant for his film 'Main Azaad Hoon'. "Time warp .. then and now !! Then DOP asst., on the film 'Main Azaad Hoon' shoot of song 'itne baazu..' in Goa .. Now DOP asst ., on film 'Chehre' shoot .. SAME GUYS .. HE AND ME ..! some hair has been lost .. some grown ..," he captioned the post.

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen striking a perfect pose with Thomas in a throwback picture which was clicked during the shoot of the song 'Itne Baazu' from the film 'Main Azaad Hoon' in Goa. The second picture of Big B is in makeup from the sets of the film 'Chehre' where he got a chance to work with DOP assistant Thomas again. It seems that the duo is working together after a gap of almost 30 years.

Shabana Azmi was quick enough to respond to the tweet of Amitabh and wrote, "I've known Thomas Xavier since he was a young lad and he remains essentially the same uncomplicated person."

Donning a vintage look with a coat and a cap, Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' and Emraan Hashmi are coming together for the first time in the Rumi Jaffrey directorial 'Chehre'.

'Chehre' is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film 'Uyarndha Manithan' titled 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' in Hindi.