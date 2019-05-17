Home Entertainment Hindi

Armaan Malik on why singing was challenging for 'Aladdin'

Disney India roped in Armaan to lend his voice to the character of Aladdin in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film "Aladdin", which will release in India on May 24.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Armaan Mallik (Photo | Facebook profile)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Armaan Malik says dubbing for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film "Aladdin" was a bit challenging as he had to sing as a character and not a singer.

Disney India roped in Armaan to lend his voice to the character of Aladdin in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film "Aladdin", which will release in India on May 24.

"Many people thought dubbing will be challenging for me. But singing was a challenge because it is a musical," Malik told IANS.

He explained: "In a musical, you emote more and you express more rather than singing. There is less of 'singing singing' required but more of 'talking singing' required. I have to modulate with my voice in a way where I am making the character show that they are seeing a new world.

"So, it is not just singing the tune. It is important you sing like a character, and the character is not a singer. You have to sing a song like a character not a singer. That was a challenging part. But I have done this in the past. So once I got a hang of it, I got into it."

The animated version of "Aladdin" released in 1992, and went on to attain legendary status amongst fans, especially with its music.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the live-action adaptation stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. "Aladdin" will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aladdin Armaan Malik Hollywood film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp