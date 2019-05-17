Armaan Malik on why singing was challenging for 'Aladdin'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Armaan Malik says dubbing for the Hindi version of the Hollywood film "Aladdin" was a bit challenging as he had to sing as a character and not a singer.

Disney India roped in Armaan to lend his voice to the character of Aladdin in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film "Aladdin", which will release in India on May 24.

"Many people thought dubbing will be challenging for me. But singing was a challenge because it is a musical," Malik told IANS.

He explained: "In a musical, you emote more and you express more rather than singing. There is less of 'singing singing' required but more of 'talking singing' required. I have to modulate with my voice in a way where I am making the character show that they are seeing a new world.

"So, it is not just singing the tune. It is important you sing like a character, and the character is not a singer. You have to sing a song like a character not a singer. That was a challenging part. But I have done this in the past. So once I got a hang of it, I got into it."

The animated version of "Aladdin" released in 1992, and went on to attain legendary status amongst fans, especially with its music.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the live-action adaptation stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. "Aladdin" will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.