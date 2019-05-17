Huma Qureshi starrer 'Leila' trailer out

Home Entertainment Hindi

Huma, who has given the best of her efforts in the series is garnering huge praises from people of her fraternity.

Published: 17th May 2019 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Huma Qureshi. (Photo: Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Huma Qureshi who is set to make her Netflix debut with the mini-series 'Leila', shared the trailer of the series on Friday.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor shared a two-minute three-second clip on Twitter and captioned, "Can't wait for you guys to see this one! #Leila, coming soon."

In what looks like a mystery trailer, Huma's life turns upside down after a group of fanatics takes her daughter away, while a slogan 'Hail Aryavarta' is quite recurring in the clip.

The trailer also makes it evident that Qureshi married a person out of her caste and the government takes away the children born to such couples. 'Project Balee' is what will keep the viewers on their toes as it comes as the surprise element towards the end of the clip.

Akshay Kumar, who shared the screen with Qureshi in 'Jolly LLB 2' appreciated her in a tweet and wrote, "I know which series I'm going to be watching this June...#Leila looks so intriguing, looking forward to it! Sending my best."

Film director, choreographer Farah Khan also expressed her excitement after watching the trailer and wrote, "Oh my goddd Huma Qureshi this has given me goosebumps in both good n bad ways!! Can't wait to catch this on Netflix India .. All the very best."

Huma's performance also overwhelmed others like Aftab Shivdasani, Rajeev Masand, Neeraj Ghaywan, to name a few.

'Leila' is being helmed by much-acclaimed director Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar.

Mehta, who is known for the critically appreciated trilogy 'Fire', 'Earth' and 'Water', is also the creative executive producer of the show.

The upcoming Netflix series is based on a book by journalist Prayaag Akbar, based on a mother's hunt for her lost daughter.

Netflix recently unveiled a bunch of original series and feature films for its Indian market including 'Sacred Games', 'Typewriter', 'Bulbul' and 'Chopsticks'.

Huma was last seen in 'Kaala' in which she starred opposite superstar Rajinikanth.

