Whatever has happened in my life has made me what I'm, says Salman Khan

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif during the song launch ot their upcoming film 'Bharat' in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Friday said there is no moment in his life which he would want to erase as these experiences have made him the person he is today.

The 53-year-old actor, who was controversy's favourite child during the late 90s and early 2000s, said he finds every chapter of his life interesting.

It is a difficult question for me. All the chapters in my life are interesting. And till the time those chapters wouldn't have been part of my life I wouldn't be there. Whatever has happened in my life has brought me here, Salman said in response to a question if he would want to erase or repeat any phase of his life.

The actor was addressing the media at the launch of song Zinda from his upcoming film Bharat, which charts the journey of a man and the nation together.

Salman will be seen essaying the role of Bharat from the age of 20s to 70.

He called the film, directed by frequent collaborator Ali Abbas Zafar, one of the most difficult projects of his career.

"This is more difficult than even 'Sultan' because in 'Sultan', I had to gain and lose weight. I was shooting and then going to the gym. Here also ('Bharat') it is pretty much the same. To look younger I had to lose weight and then as I age I had to put on weight," Salman said.

When asked whether he had any doubts in playing a man in his 70s, the actor said he found it rather interesting.

"No, because I have played it very differently. I have a beard and grey hair. He is a 70-year-old but he is like a 40-year-old. He has swag, style and energy like a young man.

"He has humour, style and his enthusiasm is not over yet. I will play it in a younger way even when I play older characters," he added.

Salman, who is known for being critic proof courtesy his huge fan following, said "Bharat" is a blend of emotions.

"The title is 'Bharat' and so that amount of respectability should be there. We have given our best to the film. It is not a pseudo-intelligent kind of a film and that is for critics. We have made the film for the audience.

"There are a lot of hardships, struggles, fun and entertainment. He is a middle class family man."

Zafar, who has previously worked with Salman in 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', said it was tricky to shoot the older part but it is the soul of the film.

Talking about the expectations from the film, the director said, "When the title of your film is 'Bharat' and you have Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in it, there is an extra responsibility and that the film should live up to the name of the title. It is a relevant film today. The whole film is about unity and diversity and that a country is like a family."

'Bharat' is slated to be released on June 5.

