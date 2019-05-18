AR Rahman's '99 Songs' set for international introduction at Cannes 2019

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Music maestro AR Rahman's debut film '99 songs' is all set for an international introduction at Cannes 2019.

Autumn Sun, a Hong-Kong based sales agency has taken the lead to introduce the film to the international distributors at the festival, reports Variety.

The story written and produced by Rahman follows the journey of a struggling singer and the problems he comes across on his way to come out as an ace composer.

Not only in India, but Rahman has earned fame worldwide winning five Oscar nominations. The composer has also won a Golden Globe for '127 Hours'.

Introducing the talented @itsEhanBhat who marks his debut as the lead of #99Songs. I hope you will shower him with as much love as I have received from you.

Releasing worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on 21st June 2019. @YM_Movies @offjiostudios @JioCinema @idealentinc pic.twitter.com/8zVbibBoO9 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 26, 2019

His debut film stars newbie Ehan Bhat and also features Edilsy Vargas, R. Bhakti Klein, and Ashwath Bhatt.

Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who has co-written the film is also directing the film with Rahman as the producer under his banner YM Movies, Ideal Entertainment with Jio Studios as their partner.

'99 Songs' is scheduled to drop in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 21.

The Oscar-winning composer recently released an 'Avengers: Endgame' Hindi anthem for Indian Marvel fans.