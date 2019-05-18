Bollywood divas Priyanka, Deepika, Kangana impress with bold fashion choices at Cannes

By PTI

CANNES: India may have no representation when it comes to films at Cannes, but Indians stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone put their best foot forward at the red carpet on day three.

The three Indian stars, who are promoting different brands at the French Riviera, opted for sharp and powerful looks.

Priyanka, in her debut Cannes appearance, oozed glamour in a custom black-and-rose gold sequin Roberto Cavalli creation.

Priyanka. (Photo | Twitter)

The strapless shimmery outfit with thigh-high slit complemented her curves.

She completed her look with her hair side-parted in vintage waves and silver Chopard earrings and rings.

Priyanka also took to Instagram to share another look from the day.

The 'Quantico' star looked fabulous in white ensemble by Saudi designer Honayda.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas at Cannes 2019. (Photo | Twitter)

Priyanka. (Photo | Twitter)

The dress featured a pleated bottom, corset top and a pleated flowy neckpiece.

Deepika, who is representing cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris at the movie extravaganza, is known for making safe fashion choices, stepped out of her comfort zone for her first appearance of 2019.

The Bollywood star wore an over-the-top Peter Dundas creation in off-white colour with huge bow, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The actor also experimented with her make-up as she went for dramatic reverse winged eyes and a high ponytail.

She also donned four other looks for her second day at Cannes:

Look 1: Blue and White pantsuit teamed with a hint of orange. (Photo | Instagram)

Look 2: Keeping it simple, Deepika wore a black plunging neckline tulle Off-White dress, featuring a snakeskin patterned neon-green neckline.

Look 3: Deepika rocks a white transparent bra-top with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Look 4: Deepika left her conventional dressing and took over the green gown and clubbed it with a baby pink turban. (Photo | Twitter)

Unlike her contemporaries, Kangana went the 'desi' way with her golden Kanjeevaram saree designed by Madhurya creations. The actor, teamed up her traditional attire with a shimmery corset by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Kangana Ranaut. (Photo | Twitter)

On the second day she looked like a princess in a flowy Michael Cinco gown.

Kangana. (Photo | Twitter)

Kangana. (Photo | Twitter)

Kangana is at the festival representing Grey Goose and for the party thrown by the French vodka brand she opted for a black pantsuit paired with off-white corset.

Apart from the three Bollywood divas, popular TV actor Hina Khan also walked the red carpet in a Ziad Nakad Couture creation.

She attended the premiere of Brazilian drama film 'Bacurau'.

Cannes Film Festival runs till May 25.