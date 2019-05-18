New production of Vijay Tendulkar's 1981 play to explore complexities of homosexual relationships

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Social taboos surrounding homosexuality will take centre stage in a new production of iconic playwright Vijay Tendulkar's pathbreaking 1981 play "Meeta ki Kahani".

Directed by Sameep Singh, the play will be staged on May 25-26 at Shriram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA) here.

The play, known for being "ahead of its time", is the story of Meeta coming to terms with her feelings for another woman, Nama.

Singh, an NSD alumnus and SRCPA Repertory Chief, said the play had a "hard-hitting message on the rotten taboos, high-handed and dominant patriarchal society".

"With a paradigm change in the fast changing socio-economic society, the theme of the play forces us to expose the bigoted mindset of Indian society.

It forces us to think beyond dark curtains and leaves us with questions on stark realities.

"It is rather ironical that when modern day lifestyle with its associated challenges allows us immense flexibility to think and express," Singh said.

First staged in 1981, the play broke the image of a conventional woman and gave the audience a female character who questioned stereotypes of a relationship while battling with herself to fit in the society.

"Confused about her emotions she finally found the missing piece of her puzzle in another woman Nama who made her feel things she had never felt.

The entire play has been conceptualized along the complexities of relationships, based on perceptions as well as understanding of moral values which are stretched out to women in particular," organisers said.