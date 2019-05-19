'Save Bhopal, vote against Sadhvi Pragya', tweets Farhan Akhtar week after elections, gets trolled

By Online Desk

Actor Farhan Akhtar has successfully trolled himself on Twitter with his anti-Pragya tweet.

Son of lyricist and leftist Javed Akhtar, Farhan requested the residents of Bhopal to not vote for Pragya Singh Thakur and save their city from the 'gas tragedy'.

Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2019

His request, however, is a week late! Bhopal has already voted in the 6th phase on May 12th.

Apart from the wrong timing, his pun on the Bhopal gas tragedy did not go down well with the netizens.

Pragya Thakur had recently stoked controversy by terming Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot. She was forced to dial down her statement and apologise for the remark after her party BJP expressed disagreement and distanced itself from the comment.

Why would a Bollywood actor make a political pun on one of the worst industrial disasters which claimed around 15,000 lives?

Check out how Twitterati are trolling the Actor-singer:

Farhan akhtar after getting trolled for tweeting wrong dates for Bhopal election. pic.twitter.com/0hO2Z56dfY — Vikram Mandloi (@VIKONTWT) May 19, 2019

Good one You need to take screenshot of this tweet and put that pic in album and decorate your wall . this is your Rahul Ghandi Mode pic.twitter.com/XokilNc1iL — Ambuj Ji (@AmbujUjjain) May 19, 2019

Farhan Akhtar did time travel through Quantum realm went 12 May time line and appealed Bhopal people's #SayNoToPragya https://t.co/5ePwbGkj0X — Ranjan Shah (@RanjanOfficial_) May 19, 2019



This shows your shameless agenda using your celebrity status. She apologised already but #JeetegaToModiHi https://t.co/r0BYxyi08D

Oo chacha... Oo afeem wale chacha.... Bhopal me ho gaye election, aap rest kar lijiye!! — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) May 19, 2019

Dimag to sahi hai? Ya Papa ka Dr Ortho ayurvedic ghutne ka tel khansi ki dawai samajh ke pi gaye ho?



Bhopal has already voted on May 12th. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 19, 2019

O Dhakkan, Elections were held on 12th in Bhopal.



Kyon @Javedakhtarjadu bakloli sikha di ladke Ko Lekin GK nahi sikha payi, Ise bhi madarsa bheje the?https://t.co/vR45wzxv3D — चौकीदार (संवैधानिक डकैत शाखा) (@Shivam_h9) May 19, 2019

They already said yes to Pragya .. Mr Bollywood Einstein.. pure family laga Hua hai chutiyapa mein — Chowkidar #huatohua (@ExSecular) May 19, 2019

Bhai whatsapp group sahi time pe check kiya karo. Aisa tweet karne ka instruction ek week pehle mila hoga. Ab toh ho gayi voting Bhopal mein — Chowkidar Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 19, 2019