'Save Bhopal, vote against Sadhvi Pragya', tweets Farhan Akhtar week after elections, gets trolled

Bollywood is not known for its brains, here is another example!

Published: 19th May 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Farhan Akhtar. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Actor Farhan Akhtar has successfully trolled himself on Twitter with his anti-Pragya tweet.

Son of lyricist and leftist Javed Akhtar, Farhan requested the residents of Bhopal to not vote for Pragya Singh Thakur and save their city from the 'gas tragedy'.

His request, however, is a week late! Bhopal has already voted in the 6th phase on May 12th.
Apart from the wrong timing, his pun on the Bhopal gas tragedy did not go down well with the netizens.

Pragya Thakur had recently stoked controversy by terming Nathuram Godse, the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot. She was forced to dial down her statement and apologise for the remark after her party BJP expressed disagreement and distanced itself from the comment.

Why would a Bollywood actor make a political pun on one of the worst industrial disasters which claimed around 15,000 lives?

Check out how Twitterati are trolling the Actor-singer:

