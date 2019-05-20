Home Entertainment Hindi

Vivek Oberoi shares meme about Aishwarya Rai's relationship, Twitteratti slams actor for 'crass' remark

Vivek tweeted a collage of three images featuring him, Aishwarya, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

Vivek Oberoi.

MUMBAI: Actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday faced the wrath of social media users including Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal for sharing a "distasteful" and "crass" meme targeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationships.

Oberoi, who reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in early 2000s, posted a meme featuring her with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan.

The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday.

"Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo.

Soon after he shared the meme, social media lashed out against the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on the current prime minister.

"Disgusting and classless," Sonam tweeted.

"It is hardly hilarious. It's crass, disgusting and reveals the sick mentality of its 'creator'@vivekoberoi. Evident that the man lacks everything - political as well as life skills," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, said.

Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson Maharashtra Women's Commission, they will send a notice to the actor for his tweet, which is "disrespectful towards women".

"What he has tweeted cannot be considered as 'creativity'... He is a responsible actor and we did not expect this behaviour from him. We have taken a note of this and we will be sending him a notice to him," Rahatkar tweeted.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also slammed the actor.

"Dear Vivek Oberoi, this is absolutely distasteful on so many levels. How can you call this cheap remark 'creative' in any way? Didn't expect this from an otherwise cultured person like you," Pandit tweeted.

Such was the reaction to the actor's tweet that his name had started trending with many on social media lashing out against Oberoi.

"I thought it's a troll account. Shame on vivek," the tweet read.

Another post said the actor should have at least thought twice about dragging a minor, Aishwarya's daughter, into the controversy.

"?Please don't spread this pics its demeaning to a woman and a torture to her child too! Please its a humble request! #VivekOberoi #NarendraModi," he said.

"I'm pretty sure #AishwariaRai chose a man with character. This is really cheap.

There's a fine line between Humour and Insult to individual. Increase your Celeb status to 1 per cent of what she's Achieved at least. Disgusting @vivekoberoi #VivekOberoi," another user tweeted.

