Cannes brings out the dramatic divas of Bollywood

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut:

Kangana Ranaut stayed true to her personality and went from fairy princess to punk rock in her two looks. She wore a fitted embellished gown with a separate train attached to the waist which indeed looked like a dream.

Her Michael Cinco off-white gown had a lavender undertone. For another look she went for a pant suit with a barely-there waist coat. She had her hair sleekly pulled back and dramatic eyes. That’s what we call intense.

Kangana Ranaut.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika has been a stunner through all the days of the film festival. While we love all of her looks the two red carpet looks that turned heads were these two. With a high pony tail and dramatic eyes, she wore a cream floor length gown with a giant black bow on the front and plunging neckline on the back designed by Peter Dundas.

Deepika.

The total stunner though was Giambattista Valli Couture gown in lime green she wore featured long ruffled sleeves, as well as a bow at the collar and a belted waist. She paired the gown with neutral Stuart Weitzman heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a pink Emily London headdress.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka pulled a “riviera romance” on the red carpet with beau Nick Jonas in a bridal-looking white tuile gown.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

She looked stunning in her off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress, which she paired with statement diamond jewellery, minimal makeup and a ponytail. Her other look was simple and yet striking as well. She looked comfortably glamourous in her Roberto Cavalli off-shoulder black and rose-gold sequins.

Aishwarya Rai:

It’s always a pleasure and an anticipated event to see what former Miss World is going to bring to the red carpet. This time she wore a figure-hugging metallic mermaid silhouette gown by Jean Louis Sabaji which has a snake-like texture. Her hair was slick and she went for a bare-looking face. She brought the mermaid vibe to the red carpet but she also got along her daughter looking adorable in yellow.

Aishwarya Rai. (Photo | Twitter)

Huma Qureshi:

In the creation of designer Gaurav Gupta, Huma Qureshi looked like a million bucks. She described the ruffled ensemble, “edgy but classical look”. She went for rigid waves and a bun for the hair and added a touch of colour with cobalt blue danglers, against the grey dress.

Huma Qureshi. (Photo | Twitter)

Diana Penty:

In her debut appearance on the Cannes red carpet, Diana Penty went for a classic beige coloured ball gown with feathered details and embellishments. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun and she finished it off with a bold red lip.