Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to release on July 20, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback film Sadak 2 will release on July 20, 2020, the makers announced on Monday. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 25, 2020.

A sequel of Bhatt’s 1991 hit Sadak, the new film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Veteran actor Makarand Deshpande has joined the cast as the main antagonist, alongside Gulshan Grover. Partly inspired by Martin Scorsese’s The Taxi Driver, the first film revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) who falls in love with a brothel girl (Pooja). Mahesh Bhatt’s last directorial venture was Kartoos (1999), starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala.