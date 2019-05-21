This live show promises to be a lively affair

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bollyboom, a Bollywood dance music property is conducting a music tour named ‘High Rated Gabru Of India Tour 2.0’ with Guru Randhawa in Bengaluru. It is a national level music tour, which will be hosted in 15 cities across the country this year and the Bengaluru chapter will take place in Phoenix Market City, Whitefield on June 1 at 7pm. The first phase of the event started on May 18 and will continue till June 8. It will cover seven major cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Jamshedpur in the first phase.

High Rated Gabru Of India Tour 2.0 is the second edition of the programme. The first edition received a positive response from the audience and covered eight cities, entertaining over 80,000 people. “2018 has been an incredible year for me. There is no better feeling in the world for an artiste to perform live for his fans, and that is what I crave most. Last year, it was indeed an extraordinary feeling to perform with Bollyboom and experiencing the love and support of my fans,” said Randhawa.

The second edition of the event will include live percussionists, exotic performers, visually enthralling SFX and state of the art technology. “Post the success of the tour last year, we are elated to bring back the same event to our native audience.

Our second edition surely will be bigger, grander and better than last time. The response that we received from the audience last time was enormous and it truly made our tour the most loved musical tour of 2018 in India,” said Janamjai Sehgal, business head of Bollyboom. He also mentioned that the team has made sure that the show happens only in those cities,where Guru has not performed before, so that they can

reach audience at a wider scale.