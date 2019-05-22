Amitabh Bachchan to play himself in Marathi film

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan will play himself in a cameo appearance in the upcoming Marathi film AB Ani CD.

Directed by Milind Lele, the comedy is fronted by veteran actor and theatre legend Vikram Gokhale. Amitabh, who is presently shooting for Anand Pandit’s mystery thriller Chehre, wrote on his blog, “Now off again for a small guest appearance for Vikram Gokhale’s Marathi film.” The makers are planning to release AB Ani CD in December.

Incidentally, the Badla actor plays the lead role in Marathi director Nagraj Manjule’s Hindi debut Jhund. Set in Nagpur, the sports biopic is based on the life of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse.