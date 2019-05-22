Excited for 'Hera Pheri 3': Suniel Shetty

Home Entertainment Hindi

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty says he is excited about working on the third film in the "Hera Pheri" franchise and the team will start working on the film by the end of this year.

Directed by Priyadarshan, "Hera Pheri" released in 2000 and also featured veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

It revolved around a quirky, kind-hearted garage owner Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Rawal), a cunning loafer Raju (Kumar) and a struggling pauper Shyam (Shetty).

The trio returned with a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" in 2006, which was directed by Neeraj Vora.

"Talks are on with Priyadarshan for the third part. It should happen by the end of the year. There is a lot of discussion around it. I am excited for it," Shetty told PTI in an interview.

WATCH HERA PHERI TRAILER:

The 57-year-old actor said he loved part one but did not enjoy the second film that much.

"People loved and related to the honesty, simplicity and the struggle of these three men in the film and found humour in struggle.

"I don't love 'Phir Hera Pheri' as much as I liked the first one. (It had) honesty, great writing and the pure genius of Priyadarshan," he said.

Shetty, who was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra's "A Gentleman" (2017), said he wants work in good films.

"I am looking forward to doing a lot of good work, be it here or in the south in the few years. I am doing roles that suit me," he said.

"I am doing a film in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. These are interesting films. I will talk about them when the time is right," he added.

