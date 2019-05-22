Home Entertainment Hindi

From Sadak (1991) to Sadak (2019)

Mahesh Bhatt will direct Sadak 2. Earlier scheduled to release on March 25, 2020, the film will release on July 20, 2020.

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:23 AM

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Mahesh Bhatt will direct Sadak 2. Earlier scheduled to release on March 25, 2020, the film will release on July 20, 2020. A sequel of Bhatt’s 1991 hit Sadak, the new film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. 

Veteran actor Makarand Deshpande is the main antagonist, along with Gulshan Grover. Partly inspired by Martin Scorsese's The Taxi Driver, the first film revolved around a taxi driver (Dutt) who falls in love with a brothel girl (Bhatt). Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the antagonist, a performance that won him the National Film Award for a Best Actor.

