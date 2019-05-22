Rajkumar Santoshi's comeback film

By Express News Service

Six years after his last directorial venture, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is making a comeback with Badboy. The quirky romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Qureshi of Inbox Pictures, went on floors on Saturday with a fresh cast.

“I have explored many genres of filmmaking. One of my favourites is romantic comedies. We have come up with a quirky story of BadBoy and together with producer Qureshi, hope to give audiences an exciting entertainer,” Santoshi said in a statement.