Rajkumar Santoshi's comeback film

Six years after his last directorial venture, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is making a comeback with Badboy.

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:23 AM

By Express News Service

Six years after his last directorial venture, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is making a comeback with Badboy. The quirky romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Qureshi of Inbox Pictures, went on floors on Saturday with a fresh cast. 

“I have explored many genres of filmmaking. One of my favourites is romantic comedies. We have come up with a quirky story of BadBoy and together with producer Qureshi, hope to give audiences an exciting entertainer,” Santoshi said in a statement. 

