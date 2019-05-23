Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, most trusted celebrity: TRA Research

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Personalities demonstrate the quotient of trust and confidence of fans and followers. Keeping that in mind, TRA Research, India’s leading consumer-insights company launched TRA’s Most Trusted Personalities - 2019 report which includes 39 personalities from cinema, sports, business, among others. The study was conducted through a primary research among 2,315 consumers in 16 cities. Surprisingly, no Telugu Superstars names have featured in this list.

Hindi Cinema’s Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan who has recently celebrated his golden jubilee is leading the chart of India’s Most Trusted Personality and also leads the list of actors. He is followed by Aamir Khan as the second Most Trusted Male Actor and Salman ‘Chulbul’ Khan in third. Akshay ‘interview’ Kumar is at fourth followed by the King of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan at fifth.

Amitabh Bachchan

Among the south actors,

Superstar Rajnikant tops the chart followed by Vijay and Vikram at second and third places. Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is India’s Most Trusted Female Actor followed by Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The Caprese Girl, Alia Bhatt, one of the most versatile actresses’ secures foruth rank in India’s Most Trusted Personality 2019 – Female Actor. She is followed by Kajol at fifth.

Deepika Padukone

“Personalities become household names and consumers relate to them in a very personal way. TRA’s Most Trusted Personality 2019 Report unveils a list of stars who have not just enacted their script well, but have built a strong trust-connect with the viewers through their communication”, said N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research. Among sports personalities, with a power pack performance and brand endorsements, Virat Kohli is the Most Trusted Sports Personality chased by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at second rank and Rohit Sharma at thrid.

Among business personalities, former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata is India’s Most Trust Business Personality followed by Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani as the second Most Trusted Business Personality of India. Mother Teresa (Spiritual Personality), Sandeep Maheshwari (You Tuber), Sudha Murthy (Author) and Anna Hazare (Social Activist) make it among the Most Trusted list and are the only ones in their category.