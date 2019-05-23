Home Entertainment Hindi

Dimple Kapadia to star in Christopher Nolan's next Hollywood project titled 'Tenet'

Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia will feature in Christopher Nolan's next film, which has been named "Tenet", the makers announced Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy and Michael Caine have also joined the cast.

However, there is no official confirmation yet from Kapadia, 61, regarding the same.

John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson were already on board.

"Tenet" will not be Kapadia's first appearance in an English language film.

She was noted for her portrayal of the title role in the American production "Leela" (2002).

As per reports, "Tenet" is Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk" that earned the noted filmmaker his first best director Oscar nomination.

"Tenet", an action epic film, will be filmed across seven countries.

Warner Bros Pictures is distributing the film worldwide, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17 next year.

Kapadia was launched by renowned filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the age of 16 in teen romance "Bobby" (1973).

She received acclaim for her performances in films such as "Rudaali" (which earned her a National Film Award for Best Actress), "Gardish", "Krantiveer", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Being Cyrus", "Finding Fanny" and others.

The actor, who married superstar Rajesh Khanna, was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 2015 film "Welcome Back".

Dimple Kapadia Christopher Nolan Hollywood

