Lok Sabha polls 2019: Dharmendra congratulates Sunny Deol and Hema Malini

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As counting of votes is underway for 542 Lok Sabha seats, an elated Dharmendra Deol, father of Sunny Deol who is the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Gurdaspur, posted a picture of Sunny Deol shaking hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his Twitter account.

Dharmendra wrote, "Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge (King Modi ji, son of soil Suuny Deol, congratulation. Good days will definitely come)".

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol contested the election from Gurdaspur seat against Congress leader and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur. All 13 constituencies of Punjab went for voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections May 19.

Minutes after posting the above tweet, Dharmendra tweeted again but this time to congratulate his wife, Hema Malini. The picture posted along the tweet shows Hema sitting with the PM Modi.