With elections over, Umesh Shukla’s Modi web-series back online

By Express News Service

With polling over in all states, Umesh Shukla’s fictional web-series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled Modi: Journey Of A Comman Man, is back online. Five episodes of the ten-part series were released on April 3, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls before being pulled down by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct. A film based on the subject, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, was also stalled for the same reason.

The first five episodes have been re-released on Eros Now on Tuesday, with episode 6 and 7 slated to arrive on May 23 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati. The remaining of the episodes are expected to be released on soon.

Modi: Journey of a Common Man stars Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur, depicting the various phases of Modi’s life. The supporting cast includes Makarand Deshpande, Jimit Trivedi and Darshan Jariwalla. On the other hand, the feature film on the Modi, titled PM Narendra Modi, is releasing on May 24.